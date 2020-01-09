Hickory n’ Hops shutters in under a year

Hickory n’ Hops, a bar and smokehouse at 29th & Lyndale, closed at the end of 2019 after less than a year in business. Photos by Andrew Hazzard

Less than a year after taking over the Lyndale Tap House space, Hickory n’ Hops announced it was shutting down at the close of 2019.

The restaurant called itself a modern-day smokehouse, with a menu full of smoked barbecue meats and vegetarian options. It hosted a wide range of themed nights throughout the week, from salsa dancing to trivia.

Owners Rupinder Singh and Douglas Tiggs bought the former Lyndale Tap House at 2397 Lyndale Ave. S. in January 2019 and relaunched as Hickory n’ Hops in March. But it wasn’t until August that the restaurant added new signage.

On Dec. 24, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page it would be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas, which was followed by an announcement the closure would last through Jan. 2. But on Dec. 30, it was announced Hickory n’ Hops would not be returning.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Hickory n’ Hops will not be reopening after this holiday break,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We gave it our best effort, but we were simply not able to move past a couple challenges.”

Hickory n’ Hops did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Hickory n’ Hops

2937 Lyndale Ave. S.