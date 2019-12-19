Wuollet takes over Urban Bean space

Wuollet has taken over the former Urban Bean space at Lake & Bryant where the bakery chain has launched its first coffee shop centered location. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A Twin Cities bakery chain has taken over the former Urban Bean space in LynLake to launch its first coffee shop.

Wuollet Uptown opened in early December at Lake & Bryant, according to manager Bella Jatzo. The coffee-centered concept is the first for Wuollet Bakery, a longstanding local chain with a Southwest Minneapolis location at 50th & Chowen.

The 75-year-old family business was purchased this fall by Eric Shogren, a Minnesota native who operates a large number of bakeries in Russia and purchased A Baker’s Wife in South Minneapolis in 2016, Jatzo said. He wanted to bring new aspects to the business and is starting with a coffee shop in LynLake.

“This just happened to be the perfect time and place to try something,” Jatzo said.

Urban Bean closed suddenly in October after a City Pages article was published detailing claims of harassment toward employees and customers by owner Greg Martin. It didn’t take long for Wuollet to take over the space. The company has reworked the interior and added a wide array of exotic plants.

Since a soft opening on Dec. 7, customers have come trickling in at a steady rate, Jatzo said. Most are locals accustomed to having a space to grab a coffee and do some work at the corner.

“They love that there’s another shop here,” she said.

Wuollet Uptown is serving Intelligentsia Coffee. The cafe makes its own chai and syrups in-house. The drink menu includes coffee shop classics as well as items like The Golden Oat, a twist on a turmeric latte made with fresh ginger.

There is also, of course, a wide offering of baked goods. Wuollet Uptown brings in classic pastries and cakes from the Wuollet Bakery in Fulton and donuts from A Baker’s Wife. It also serves sandwiches and other lunch options.