Stephen Vincent retiring, closing jewelry shop

Stephen Vincent Design is closing its studio and boutique in the Calhoun Beach Club. Photo by Brandon Werth

A longtime jeweler is retiring and closing his design studio in the Calhoun Beach Club.

Stephen Vincent Design will close in February, the store announced, as its owner and head designer continues to receive cancer treatments.

Vincent moved his studio to the Calhoun Beach Club three years ago after decades in Downtown. He has been creating custom jewelry for more than 44 years.

After being diagnosed with stage 4 head and neck cancer nine years ago, Vincent continued his work through several treatments, the store said in a letter to customers. Since the store moved to Southwest three years ago, he has undergone three brain surgeries and has lost most of the vision in one eye.

“2019 is sooner than we anticipated for a closing, but Steve wanted to be proactive about his retirement and close the shop on his timeline and terms. We need to focus on his health and our future,” Catherine Lehman, Vincent’s wife and business partner, said.

The store will have a sale on its pieces through February.

“We are so happy and proud to have been able to serve the Twin Cities with beautiful and high-quality handmade jewelry for over 44 years,” the store wrote to customers. “We are also grateful to the loyalty of our thousands of customers over the years, many who have become close friends.”

Stephen Vincent Design

2900 Thomas Ave. S., 3rd floor