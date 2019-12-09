Biz Buzz

Mercado to close at year’s end

After nearly three years in LynLake, Mercado will close down at the end of the year.

The Jester Concepts restaurant opened in February 2017 at 29th & Lyndale in the Lime apartments building. The taqueria was known for its dog-friendly status.

Jester Concepts, which owns Mercado, opted not to renew the lease for 2020, according to a spokesperson.

“Guests can still enjoy Mercado [through] the end of the month with events this December including a tiki pop on Dec. 14,” Jester Concepts said in a press release.