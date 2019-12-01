Hero community gathering spaces shutting across Southwest Minneapolis

Hero Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is closing its four community gathering spaces, including three in Southwest Minneapolis, the company has announced.

In 2014, Hero opened four gathering spaces to be a free venue for nonprofits and community groups to meet and work. In Southwest, Hero has gathering spaces in Bryn Mawr at Cedar Lake Road & Penn, in Windom at 54th & Nicollet and in South Uptown at 36th & Bryant. Those locations will all close at the end of 2019, the company announced.

“After five amazing years, we’ve had incidents recently of people breaking rules at the facilities and taking advantage of the community service we are offering,” the company wrote in a press release. “It has caused us to reevaluate the risk associated with keeping these spaces open.”

A North Minneapolis location has already closed.

The spaces have hosted more than 5,000 events since opening, according to Hero. All current reservations will be honored.