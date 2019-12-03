Goodfellas Barber Studio expands to Uptown

Goodfella’s Uptown Barber Studio is now open at Lake & Bryant. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new barbershop offering a wide range of hair care is up and running on Lake Street.

Goodfellas Barber Studio opened its Uptown location in late October, according to stylist Nick Castano.

Goodfellas is a classic barbershop that performs all kinds of haircuts, designs and straight razor shaving, Castano said. They have barbers and two stylists who do perms and coloring, he said, and serve a diverse clientele of men and women.

“We’re all just passionate about what we do,” Castano said.

The studio at Lake & Bryant is full of cushy couches and lined with flat-screen televisions. Castano said they try to have a welcoming, family atmosphere in the shop.

The Goodfellas brand started with a Downtown location, which has since been sold. Since then, they’ve launched locations in Richfield, Champlin and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Goodfellas is open Monday through Saturday and mainly sets up appointments via the Booksy app.

Goodfellas Uptown Barber Studio

906 W. Lake St.