Uptown Pizza has closed this month after 39 years of business on Lake Street. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

After nearly 40 years on Lake Street, Uptown Pizza has closed its doors for good.

Well known for its by-the-slice pizza and garlic knots, Uptown Pizza opened at Lake & Grand in 1980.

On Nov. 16, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it had permanently closed. Calls to the restaurant were not returned by press time.

Uptown Pizza served New York-style pies and was a late-night destination, open until 2:30 a.m. every day.

Where: 323 W. Lake St.