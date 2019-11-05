Uptown Fitness focusing on small groups

When Jason Linse worked out at the Snap Fitness in Uptown years ago, he had a vision for what the space could become.

“I used to look around and think this would be a great group training gym,” Linse said.

His new gym in the former Snap Fitness space is trying to do just that.

Uptown Fitness, which Linse co-owns with head trainer Andy Gunsaullus, recently opened at Lagoon & Emerson.

The gym plans to specialize in small-group training, where groups of up to four will train in 50-minute sessions with a single physical trainer. That way, Linse and Gunsaullus believe, people can get the results of individualized personal training at a better price point. Working with small groups should help people get better results.

“We can do better exercises, more effective exercises, because you’re getting coached,” Gunsaullus said.

Uptown Fitness will also offer one-on-one training. It will be tracking all members to give them real-time progress reports and to offer nutrition guidance.

The training will be resistance based. The gym is full of kettlebells, bands and weight racks and has a small turf section to push resistance sleds.

Gunsaullus is an experienced personalized trainer and Linse has been on the business side of the fitness industry for about 20 years. Together they believe they have found a model that will develop fitness results and build a fun environment at the gym. Linse has been an Uptown resident for 14 years and wants the gym to be a great place for community members to hang out and get fit.

“We’re going to do the best job we can to make it fun,” Linse said.

Uptown Fitness

1207 Lagoon Ave.