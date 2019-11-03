Salon Navarro styling, educating in Uptown

More than 20 years after starting his cosmetology career in Uptown, stylist Mark Navarro is back in the neighborhood with a salon of his own.

Salon Navarro opened in June in a suite at 2929 Bryant Ave. S. It’s the veteran stylist’s first salon under his own name.

After starting at the old Horst Salon at Lake & Hennepin in 1996, Navarro moved on to doing hair and makeup for television and runway shows. He’s learned a lot over the years and said he wanted to open his own space to pass that knowledge down to younger stylists.

“I’d really like to share the haircut and makeup techniques that I’m doing,” he said. Navarro is planning to start a series of educational sessions and said he’s been reaching out to other salons in the area to let their stylists know about the classes. The first will focus on holiday party updos, he said.

Navarro lived in Uptown in the 1990s and said he wanted to return to the neighborhood because it is the heart of fashion and trends in the city.

The salon is located in a building shared with other wellness-related businesses. When Navarro was in business school he wrote up a plan for a wellness center with a salon, spa and gym space similar to the building he’s in now. He’s hoping to collaborate with the neighboring stores in the future.

Salon Navarro is open Tuesday to Saturday and mainly does appointments via online booking.

Salon Navarro

2920 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 115