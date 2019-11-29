Piggy Bank shutters after a year

Piggy Bank is the latest concept to fail at the 2841 Hennepin Ave. location, which has hosted six restaurants since 2013. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

The latest attempt to bring a successful restaurant to the Hennepin Avenue space next to the Uptown Transit Station fizzled out in less than a year.

The Piggy Bank Eatery & Music Hall at 2841 Hennepin Ave. closed in late November, according to a sign posted on the door.

A project from Kaskaid Hospitality, the company behind Crave, Union and Brit’s Pub, Piggy Bank opened last December as a blend of classic bar fare and vegan offerings from the Herbivorous Butcher.

The restaurant expanded into hosting musical acts but ultimately couldn’t make it at the seemingly cursed address. Since Old Chicago closed at the location in 2012, nothing there has lasted much longer than a year. Piggy Bank was the second run at the location for Kaskaid, which also operated Boneyard there in 2014. In 2015, it became a second location for Salsa a la Salsa, but it didn’t last. By October of 2016, it was GAME, an LGBTQ sports bar. Loring Park Vietnamese favorite Lotus came into the building in 2017 and closed about 18 months later.

Calls to the restaurant and Kaskaid were not returned by press time.

Piggy Bank Eatery & Music Hall

2841 Hennepin Ave. S.