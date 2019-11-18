Origin Wellness enters the CBD market

Origin Wellness, a new CBD shop in Windom, was founded by Danny Fay (left) and Reid Olsen. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new store specializing in CBD products has opened at 60th & Lyndale in the lower level of Studio TimeOut.

Origin Wellness, a store from Minneapolis natives Reid Olsen and Danny Fay, held its grand opening on Nov. 2.

Olsen and Fay have a lot of contacts in the hemp and CBD industry. Some of Fay’s family have a hemp farm in Oregon, and Olsen helped launch the Nothing But Hemp store on Lake Street. But the two wanted to branch out and launch their own business. They said they were attracted to the CBD industry after seeing the substance have positive effects on themselves and others.

“Being able to help somebody is a great thing,” Olsen said.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-intoxicating active ingredient in cannabis that proponents say can help treat a wide range of conditions from epilepsy to arthritis to anxiety. The relatively new industry has exploded with specialty shops, co-ops and grocery stores selling the product.

CBD can be consumed in myriad ways, from tinctures and teas to vapes and joints, and Fay and Olsen want to be able to guide each consumer to the right product for them. They ask customers what they’re seeking relief from and try to point them to a brand and ingestion method best suited to their ailment. The two have done a lot of research into CBD and say they are only buying products from producers they know and trust.

“It takes the fear away from the customer,” Fay said.

They also carry a line of Honest Paws CBD products for dogs, which they say have been big sellers for people hoping to help relieve their pets’ arthritis and anxiety.

Early popular products have been CBD flowers sold in bulk or in pre-rolled joint form (think conventional marijuana without the high) and CBD-infused bath bombs (available for humans and dogs).

The business partners searched all over the Twin Cities for a location and were eyeing a spot in St. Paul before hearing about an opening in the lower level of Studio TimeOut on Lyndale Avenue. Olsen, who grew up in Southwest Minneapolis, said he was delighted to find the space, which connects to other like-minded businesses and has a sizable parking lot.

“We couldn’t have found a better fit because the whole complex is wellness related,” Olsen said.

Origin Wellness is open 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sundays.

Origin Wellness

6015 Lyndale Ave S., Suite B