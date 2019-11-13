La La Ice Cream starts lunch service

La La Ice Cream is branching out from dessert, now offering lunch items like salads and sandwiches. Submitted photo

Hennepin Avenue’s La La Homemade Ice Cream has expanded its menu to go beyond dessert.

The Uptown sweet spot started serving lunch in October, according to owner Jennifer Lisburg. The ice cream business tends to slow down as the weather gets cold, so offering more conventional food options is a way to bring in revenue in the winter, she said.

She’s been serving soups, salads and sandwiches, and has been tweaking the menu in the early goings to find what works the best.

“I really want to make it a place for people who live and work in the neighborhood to come in to get something quick,” Lisburg said.

Since opening in Uptown in 2016, La La Ice Cream has served pie and cookies to accompany their ice cream, coffee, tea and hot cocoa, but this is the first time they’ve branched into heartier meals.

“We’re going to keep trying new things,” Lisburg said.

La La Homemade Ice Cream

3146 Hennepin Ave.