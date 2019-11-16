Calhoun Square sold to Chicago developer

Calhoun Square has reportedly been sold to Chicago-based developer Northpond Partners. File photo

The Calhoun Square shopping mall has changed hands for the fourth time this century.

The Uptown mall has been acquired by Chicago-based Northpond Partners, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal.

Northpond bought the mall from the Minneapolis-based Ackerberg Group and J.P. Morgan Chase for $34.5 million, MSPBJ reported. The Ackerberg Group led efforts to buy the mall in 2014 for $67 million, according to Hennepin County property records.

Northpond also owns Icehouse Plaza at 25th & Nicollet. The firm did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

This year longtime tenant Famous Dave’s left the mall, as did outdoor retailer Arc’teryx and Libertine bar and restaurant. Several suites inside are currently vacant.