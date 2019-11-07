Andy’s Diner coming to Lake Street

The team behind Andy's Garage at Midtown Global Market is planning to open a new location, Andy's Diner, at Lake & Humboldt in December. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

The team behind the Andy’s Garage stall inside the Midtown Global Market is preparing to open a new location on Lake Street in Uptown.

Andy’s Diner is planning to open in mid-to-late December in the former Bruegger’s Bagels space at Lake & Humboldt, according to co-owner Frank Chase.

“We feel like it’s a good spot,” Chase said.

The diner will mostly offer the same fare as Andy’s Garage — an array of cook-to-order burgers, sandwiches, homemade chips, cheese curds, malts and shakes. But they’ll be trying some new things, too, like offering all-day breakfast and take-home chicken dinners.

Chase opened Andy’s Garage in Midtown Global Market in 2008. The first few years were tough, he said, but the restaurant really started to hit its stride in 2013.

At Andy’s Diner, Chase will be a co-owner with his longtime kitchen manager Miguel Gatica.

With ample nearby housing and the new Son’s of Norway apartment project nearing completion, Chase is hopeful the new diner will become a neighborhood drop-in spot for a quick, quality breakfast, lunch or dinner.

At Midtown, Andy’s can’t serve beer or wine, but Chase plans to offer both at his new location. He said they’ll be offering draft beer from fellow Global Market resident East Lake Brewery.

While Chase said they’ll “never give up” their Midtown stall, the two have been looking for a location to expand for a couple years. At the 1500 W. Lake St. space, they think they’ve found the right size and location. They also hope to be a middle ground between fast food and fancier dining options currently in the area.

“We wouldn’t have jumped into it if we didn’t know we’d be doing a good job,” Chase said.