Urban Bean closes after harassment allegations against owner

Greg Martin (right) at Urban Bean in 2016. Photo by Michelle Bruch

The Urban Bean Coffee at Lake & Bryant appears to have closed in the wake of a media report on accusations of harassment and abusive behavior of the cafe’s owner.

The coffeeshop at 822 W. Lake St. has been closed during typical business hours for at least a week. The closure comes after a City Pages story by Emily Cassel, which included accusations of owner Greg Martin being abusive to employees and customers.

A window at the shop has been smashed.

Calls to Urban Bean have been unreturned. The store’s social media accounts have been deactivated.

Urban Bean opened its Lake & Bryant location in 2015. The coffeeshop used to also have a shop at 24th & Lyndale and previously had a location at 33rd & Bryant.