Urban Bean closes after harassment allegations against owner

Updated: October 22, 2019 - 4:36 pm
Greg Martin (right) at Urban Bean in 2016. Photo by Michelle Bruch

The Urban Bean Coffee at Lake & Bryant appears to have closed in the wake of a media report on accusations of harassment and abusive behavior of the cafe’s owner.

The coffeeshop at 822 W. Lake St. has been closed during typical business hours for at least a week. The closure comes after a City Pages story by Emily Cassel, which included accusations of owner Greg Martin being abusive to employees and customers.

A window at the shop has been smashed.

A window at the Urban Bean Coffee at Lake & Byrant has been vandalized. The shop has been closed during regular business hours following an article reporting allegations of abusive behavior by the owner. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

Calls to Urban Bean have been unreturned. The store’s social media accounts have been deactivated.

Urban Bean opened its Lake & Bryant location in 2015. The coffeeshop used to also have a shop at 24th & Lyndale and previously had a location at 33rd & Bryant.

