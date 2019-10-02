Uptown bar Libertine closes

Libertine, an Uptown bar and restaurant located in the Calhoun Square mall, has closed.

The bar had its last day of business on Sept. 29, according to its website. Libertine was launched by Parasole Restaurant Holdings in 2014 as a meat-centric restaurant and cocktail bar led by chef Tim McKee. It replaced previous Parasole project Uptown Cafe and Sky Bar.

With a rooftop patio and large bar space, Libertine had transitioned into a game-centric bar in recent years, with arcade machines, a Nintendo 64, pingpong and other activities.

Representatives from Parasole Restaurant Holdings did not respond to requests for comment. Libertine’s website said gift cards would be accepted at other Parasole eateries. The company also operates Chino Latino, Burger Jones and Salut Bar Americain in Southwest.