Los Andes coming to former Dulono’s site

After two years of lying dormant, the former Dulono’s Pizza site will become the new home of Los Andes Restaurant. Photos by Andrew Hazzard

Southwest Minneapolis’ top spot for Andean cuisine is planning to move down Lake Street this winter and take over the former Dulono’s Pizza location in LynLake.

After 12 years at Lake & Grand, Los Andes Restaurant will move three blocks west into the restaurant Dulono’s vacated in 2017.

Los Andes owner Christian Quito said they plan to serve the same food, but the new space will allow them to provide a more sophisticated experience for their guests.

Christian partnered with his younger brother, Guillermo Quito, to purchase the Dulono’s building. The Ecuador native has rented his current space for 12 years and has been looking for a place to buy. The opportunity nearby was a great fit.

“It was a no-brainer for us to stay in that area,” Guillermo Quito said.

The brothers are currently renovating the Dulono’s site, with a goal of opening their new location around the new year.

“We’re trying to bring a retro Latin American look to that area,” Guillermo Quito said.

When Christian Quito opened Los Andes in 2005, it was the first Andean-style restaurant in Minneapolis. Now the city is home to a large Ecuadorian population, and a growing number of people from Colombia and Peru, too.

In addition to serving familiar dishes to immigrants from the Andean region, Los Andes attracts many American-born diners. Right now, they turn over tables quickly in their restaurant, which has seating for just 36, Guillermo Quito said. In the new space, they’ll have room for 250 guests.

They plan to have live music at their new home and will be seeking a full liquor license from the city so they can serve cocktails.

Moving just a few blocks west, they hope to retain their loyal customer base while introducing new clients to Andean food and culture. They will keep the current location open until their new space is ready.

“We’re pretty much bringing South America to the states,” Guillermo Quito said.

Los Andes Restaurant

317 W. Lake St. (current address)