Hickory n’ Hops features food, live music

Hickory n’ Hops is serving smoked food and hosting live music in the former Lyndale Tap House space in LynLake. Photos by Andrew Hazzard

Now under new ownership, the former Lyndale Tap House has rebranded as Hickory n’ Hops, a smokehouse that doubles as a live music bar.

New owners Rupinder Singh and Douglas Tigges acquired Lyndale Tap House at 2937 Lyndale Ave. in January and launched their new concept in March. New signage was added to the building in August.

Singh has a business background and Tigges is an experienced chef. Together, they came up with a new concept in hope of attracting customers. Hickory n’ Hops is what they call a modern-day smokehouse featuring classic barbecue meat options like brisket, ribs and pork shoulder, but also ample meatless dishes like smoked chutney and tofu.

“There’s a big demand for vegetarian and vegan options,” Singh said.

Tigges tells people to get the beef brisket, while Singh prefers the tofu bites. The dishes are smoked using, appropriately, hickory wood.

It took time to change the menu and culture at the restaurant, Singh said, but now they feel they have the food and ambiance to draw good crowds.

There are many televisions for watching sports and a large stage area for live music.

On Mondays they host an open-mic night; on Tuesdays they book local bands; Wednesdays are for trivia and karaoke; Thursday is salsa night; a band plays each Friday; and on Saturdays they transition from an Iowa Hawkeye sports bar during the day to hosting an LGBTQ night in the evening.

“We care about having a lot of events,” Singh said.

Hickory n’ Hops

2937 Lyndale Ave. S.