Emphasizing experience at House of Style

CircleRock has opened its first brick-and-mortar House of Style in Linden Hills. The location features a selection of upscale men’s clothing, on-site tailors and a full bar. Submitted photo

A Minnesota retailer has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Linden Hills, where customers can find clothes, get style advice and have a stiff drink.

CircleRock’s House of Style opened in late August at 44th & Beard. The old red home doesn’t look like a traditional retail spot from the outside, and it’s not. Although the inside is full of casual-to-formal men’s clothing and accessories, it’s also home to a full-service bar and there’s a beer garden in the backyard to host events. Launched as an online retailer by Paul Grangaard, former CEO of Allen Edmonds, in 2018, CircleRock sells American-made men’s clothing such as custom suits, fine sweaters and vests and high-quality dress shirts. At their first physical location, an on-site tailor helps guys get the right fit and a style consultant helps them choose looks.

“We wanted to make an environment for people to come in, get fitted and maybe have someone help them put together an outfit,” CircleRock chief marketing officer Rick Dow said.

When someone comes into CircleRock, a stylist will give them a consultation, asking about their lifestyle and work environment and then helping them find the right products. The gear is upscale and pricey, but Dow said the materials are high enough quality to justify the higher cost. He sees CircleRock as a middle ground between bargain casual retailers and highbrow brands with extremely high prices. Suits there generally go for under $1,000.

Their marketing targets professional men around age 35. Dow said they hope to attract younger guys going for a more mature look and older guys aiming for a contemporary style.

“It’s guys at that point where they’re looking to up their game a little bit,” Dow said.

An early investor has been Bill McGuire, who owns Minnesota United FC, the professional soccer team, and players have come for events and parties held at the Linden Hills space, Dow said. The House of Style will play host to speaking events, wine tastings and the occasional tailgate party.

CircleRock is open Tuesday through Sunday, typically from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, or by appointment.

CircleRock

3414 W. 44th St.