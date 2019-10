Dunn Brothers Coffee shut down their Lowry Hill location at 25th & Hennepin in late September. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

The Dunn Brothers Coffee in Lowry Hill closed in late September.

A sign on the storefront of the 2528 Hennepin Ave. location said the company made the decision to cease operations at the site. The sign directed customers to the Dunn Brothers in Loring Park and at 34th & Hennepin.

Company representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

The Minnesota-based coffee chain also has locations in Linden Hills, Fulton and Whittier.

Dunn Brothers

2528 Hennepin Ave.