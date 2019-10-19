Christmas Corner pops up at 50th & France

Holiday pop-up store The Christmas Corner is now open at 50th & France. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

’Tis the season for finding holiday decor, and a new pop-up shop is bringing Christmas cheer to 50th & France.

The Christmas Corner opened Oct. 1 in the former General Sports space on France Avenue, owner Debra Kerr said.

Kerr has operated her Christmas pop-up business in the Twin Cities since 1989. Usually she’s in a suburban mall, but this year she was interested in trying something new. When she heard about General Sports closing, the Edina resident called the building owner and asked if they’d be interested in a short-term lease.

“All the pieces kind of fell into place,” Kerr said.

The Christmas Corner has all the classic holiday decorations, from artificial trees to lights and light-up photo frames.

“People like things that light up,” she said.

Snowmen tend to be very popular, Kerr said, and have the benefit of being seasonably appropriate long after Christmas.

The shop specializes in personalized ornaments. Kerr said the store has longtime customers who seek them out each year for their tree decorations.

“It’s kind of fun to see the people year after year,” she said.

The Christmas Corner tries to order supplies from other Minnesota businesses, she said. They also have a Halloween section.

The store will be open 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday–Friday and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekends. The Christmas Corner typically shuts down for the season a couple weeks after Christmas, following a clearance sale.

The Christmas Corner

5025 France Ave.