Wine flowing at The Tasting Room

The Tasting Room, now open at 31st & Holmes, offers a wide range of wines and complimenting food. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new wine bar offering a wide range of vintages and small plates to pair is now open at 31st & Holmes.

The Tasting Room, located on the ground floor of the De La Pointe condo building, opened its doors the week of Sept. 25.

Co-owner Jim Graves said the goal of The Tasting Room is to create a unique space that will feel like a home away from home.

Jim Graves partnered with his brother, John Graves, on the project. Jim has spent his life in the hospitality business, while John owns two California vineyards including Coursey Graves, where he collaborates with winemaker Cabell Coursey. That relationship helps The Tasting Room find quality American vintages, but they offer wines from across the globe. On any given night, they’ll have about 60 different wines, according to general manager Vicki Bachmann.

“We’re offering our customers a chance to come in and explore new wines,” she said.

Many of those wines will be served by the bottle, but The Tasting Room does offer wine by the glass. They have a wide variety of keg wine, which they say helps keep the vintages fresh for by-the-glass service.

The food will be mostly small plates, all with an aim to complement the wine. Charcuterie and tartines (open-faced sandwiches) are featured, as is a wide range of cheeses. Bachmann’s family made cheese in Wisconsin when she was growing up, and she takes a lot of pride in finding quality cheeses to pair with their wines.

The interior features wood paneling at the entrance and the back bar, courtesy of reclaimed Redwood wine tank from the 1930s. The bar countertop is made by Vinoplank, a brand that makes furniture using wood added to wine barrels for flavoring purposes. The interior, with space for 38, also features a vintage sound system anchored by a McIntosh MX 115 Stereo and bolstered by 1969 Bose speakers. There is additional seating for about 20 on the patio.

Their goal is to create a comfortable hangout spot for locals.

“I want to be able to invite and welcome people of all generations who live in this neighborhood,” Bachmann said.

Downstairs, their wine cellar is adjacent to a long table where they plan to host tasting events and wine appreciation classes.

“Learning about wine is a lifelong thing,” Bachmann said.

The Tasting Room is open Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. Bachmann said they’d like to host group events on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Tasting Room

1434 W. 31st St.

Thetastingroommpls.com