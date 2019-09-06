Scamper laundry delivery expands into SW

A new laundry delivery service is operating in Southwest Minneapolis.

Scamper, a subscription laundry service, began serving zip codes in Southwest Minneapolis in July. The company provides weekly laundry pickup and delivery for a flat monthly fee of $89 or every other week for $54 per month. (Loads are capped at 25 pounds.)

“We find that wash and fold is a huge need out there,” Scamper CEO Rafiq Karimi Jr. told the Southwest Journal.

People, Karimi believes, have less time at home these days and don’t want to spend that time doing laundry. Scamper picks up, washes, folds and returns laundry the next day. Customers leave their clothing in their “Scamper Hamper” which is collected weekly based on zip code and is washed at Scampers’ facility in Hopkins. They also offer dry cleaning services for additional fees.

The company is starting off in Minnesota by targeting zip codes in Southwest Minneapolis and nearby suburbs. If the rollout is successful, Scamper hopes to expand its service area to all of Minneapolis.

“We’re really excited about that area,” Karimi said.

Scamper is an offshoot of Chicago-based Karimi’s CD One Price Cleaners. It has locations throughout the Midwest.

Scamper

Southwest zip codes served: 55405, 55410 and 55416