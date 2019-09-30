New Bohemia closes, Famous Dave’s returning on Lake Street

Famous Dave's, which closed its longtime Calhoun Square location in July, will return to Southwest Minneapolis by taking over the New Bohemia space at 800. W Lake St. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

The LynLake location of Minnesota’s wurst and bierhaus chain New Bohemia has closed to make room for another regional chain that recently left its longtime Southwest Minneapolis home.

Famous Dave’s will be returning to Minneapolis at 800 W. Lake St. sometime before the end of the year, according to a press release. An opening date has yet to be identified. The chain closed its Calhoun Square location in July.

The move to Lake Street represents a company shift in Famous Dave’s toward smaller locations, according to the release. The space will feature a compact bar and dining area with community-style tables. Like the Calhoun Square location, the Lake Street restaurant will also focus on delivery and catering services.

“The new Minneapolis location is part of an effort to give our customers more of what they want, when they want it and continue to address their needs whether that be dining in our restaurant or enjoying our award-winning BBQ in the comfort of their own homes,” Famous Dave’s CEO Jeff Crivello said in a press release.

In addition to barbecue classics, Famous Dave’s will be serving plant-based alternatives like Beyond Meat products at its new Lake Street location.

New Bohemia opened its Lake Street location in 2016. The restaurant, known for its large beer selection, extensive meat-in-tube-form offerings and massive soft pretzels, closed Sept. 29, according to location staff.

Representatives from New Bohemia’s corporate office did not respond to requests for comment. The chain closed its other Minneapolis location in Northeast in August.