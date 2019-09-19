Biz Buzz

It’s Greek To Me shutters after 37 years

Updated: September 19, 2019 - 1:46 pm
It’s Greek To Me
After 37 years at the corner of Lake & Lyndale, It’s Greek To Me closed on Sept. 8. Photos by Andrew Hazzard

LynLake landmark It’s Greek To Me closed its doors on Sept. 8.

Owner Nicholas Karos announced the restaurant would close in a post on its website. Their catering operations are continuing and the restaurant is looking for a new location, according to the post.

Karos bought the restaurant in 2016.

It’s Greek to Me
The large and thematic patio at It’s Greek
to Me was added to the restaurant in the early 2000s.

Alkis, Argyrios and Denise Arambadjis opened It’s Greek To Me in 1982 at the corner of Lake & Lyndale as a 10-table cafe. Over the decades, they expanded the space to include a much larger dining area and installed a patio space in the early 2000s.

The Arambadjis family retired in 2016 after selling the restaurant.

It’s Greek To Me
626 W. Lake St.

Browse ,

More in Biz Buzz