It’s Greek To Me shutters after 37 years

LynLake landmark It’s Greek To Me closed its doors on Sept. 8.
Owner Nicholas Karos announced the restaurant would close in a post on its website. Their catering operations are continuing and the restaurant is looking for a new location, according to the post.
Karos bought the restaurant in 2016.
Alkis, Argyrios and Denise Arambadjis opened It’s Greek To Me in 1982 at the corner of Lake & Lyndale as a 10-table cafe. Over the decades, they expanded the space to include a much larger dining area and installed a patio space in the early 2000s.
The Arambadjis family retired in 2016 after selling the restaurant.
626 W. Lake St.