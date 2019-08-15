Taberna Street Tacos to open Aug. 19

Taberna, a new taco restaurant going into The Foundry apartment building on Lake Street in Cedar-Isles-Dean, will open Aug. 19. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new eatery featuring fresh tacos, a large cocktail menu and in-house games like shuffleboard and pingpong will open next week on Lake Street in Cedar-Isles-Dean.

Taberna Street Tacos will open Monday, Aug. 19, co-owner Chris Corlett said in a press release. The restaurant is located on the ground floor of The Foundry apartment building at 3126 W. Lake St.

The menu is appropriately taco-heavy with traditional and modern, more experimental tacos, according to a press release. Taberna will have regular food and drink specials, including a $7 weekday lunch and an all-day happy hour on Sunday. The restaurant will feature a large selection of games, including darts, foosball, pingpong, pool and shuffleboard.

“We want Taberna to be a great place to sip, celebrate, meet, eat and enjoy games and sports,” Corlett said in a release.

Taberna will have seating for 245 people inside, including a large bar area with televisions and a patio space on West Lake Street.

Corlett grew up in Southwest and returned to Minneapolis in 2017 after attending the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and working in the restaurant and hotel business in Los Angeles. He opened the noodle shop RAH’MN on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul in 2017. His co-owner is Tryg Truelson.