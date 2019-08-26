Brim brings taste of Uptown to the State Fair

Uptown restaurant Brim is a vendor at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair. Their Sota Sandwiches, cinnamon nut butter and blueberry marmalade served on grilled, gluten free bread, have received rave reviews. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

Less than a year after opening their healthy, fast-casual restaurant Brim at Lake & Knox, Kate and Patrick Sidoti have reached the pinnacle of the Minnesota food scene: The State Fair.

Running a trailer at the Great Minnesota Get Together wasn’t in the plans for the Sidotis, who opened Brim in Uptown in September 2018, but when the fair sent them an application in March, they couldn’t say no, Kate Sidoti said.

The State Fair requires restaurants who serve at the fair to offer a dish not on their existing menu and gives applicants 30 days to figure out what that item will be. The Sidotis chose something close to home, the Sota Sandwich, an enhanced version of a PB&J and the first thing Patrick made for Kate when they started dating.

“It’s so simple but you can make it so satisfying and good,” Kate Sidoti said.

The Sota Sandwich features cinnamon nut butter and Minnesota blueberry marmalade stuffed between two slices of honey bread that are grilled in a panini press. The sandwich is gluten free and vegan. It’s received good reviews from Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine and Bring Me The News.

Brim is making its nut butter and blueberry marmalade fresh on site, in the new trailer they bought and outfitted specially for the fair. In addition to the sandwich, Brim is also selling berry and mint lemonade, hot and cold coffee and a beverage known as the “Joey Mary” — cold brew coffee with a skewer of honey truffle, dark cacao truffle with spirulina and an almond cookie.

Brim is tucked into the north end of the Fairgrounds near The Hangar beer hall.

“It’s been so fun,” Kate Sidoti said.