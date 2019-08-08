Arc’teryx to close Hennepin Ave location

Upscale outdoor retailer Arc’teryx will shutter its Hennepin Avenue store in Uptown next month.

The Canadian brand will have its last day of sales on Sept. 22, according to a company spokesperson. The brand will be opening a new Twin Cities location in Mall of America.

“Arc’teryx has had a dedicated store since 2014 and we will continue to grow our presence locally,” the company said in a statement. “Minneapolis is a thriving community centered around adventure and we look forward to creating a new retail store to help fuel that spirit for our customers moving forward.”

The outdoor clothing and gear company moved into the Calhoun Square shopping mall in November 2014.

The 3000 block of Hennepin Avenue has seen three large outdoor retailers leave this year, with The North Face and Columbia Sportswear shutting their doors in January.