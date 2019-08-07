Aldi opening Aug. 22 at 26th & Lyndale

Aldi will open its new location at 26th & Lyndale on Aug. 22. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new grocery option will open this month along Lyndale Avenue.

Aldi, a Germany-based grocer with a growing presence in the Twin Cities, will open its 26th & Lyndale location on Aug. 22, according to Matt Lilla, an Aldi vice president based in Faribault.

The 20,000-square-foot grocery store is located below the new Rex 26 apartment building. It will be the first commercial grocer in the area. The nearest grocery store is The Wedge Co-op.

Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint in Minnesota. The Lyndale location will be its fifth in Minneapolis and first in Southwest. Aldi said its stores offer high quality food at low prices.

“Today’s shoppers are pressed for time and money,” Lilla said in a statement to the Southwest Journal. “We pioneered a model that gives people more of both. Our shopping experience is designed to make life easier for people and to offer high-quality food at affordable prices.”

The Aug. 22 grand opening will feature prizes such as free reusable bags, a drawing for the $100 “Golden Ticket” and drawings to win free produce for a year on Aug. 22, 23, 24 and 25.