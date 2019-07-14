Stretch Lab reaches into Southwest market

Stretch Lab will offer one-on-one stretching programs to clients hoping to reduce pain and improve range of motion when it opens July 25 in Cedar-Isles-Dean. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new business is looking to help people stretch into a healthier life.

Stretch Lab is set to open on July 25 in the Calhoun Village Shopping Center with a grand opening to follow in August. Stretch Lab offers one-on-one customized stretching programs for individuals looking to alleviate muscle tightness, improve their range of motion or manage pain.

“I’m excited to get the doors open and get our members on the bench so they can experience the actual stretch sessions. Our staff is ready to rock,” said Kyle Hall, general manager of the Calhoun Stretch Lab.

The business offers 25-minute stretching sessions geared toward alleviating muscle soreness and flexibility, as well as longer, 50-minute sessions giving greater attention to more areas of the body. There will also be sessions for group stretchers of all abilities.

Customers can purchase monthly packages, memberships or stop by for a single drop-in. Hall said it’s a “great supplement” for anyone going to physical therapy or a chiropractor.

“We’re a unique service,” he said. The area “has yoga studios and pilates, but they don’t create those customized static stretching facilities.”

The employees at the Stretch Lab, called “flexologists,” all have fitness backgrounds and undergo at least 60 hours of training. Stretch Lab has another location in Plymouth and in other cities across the U.S.

— Alex Smith

Stretch Lab

3204 W. Lake St.