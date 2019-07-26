Smile Orthodontics comes to Lyndale Avenue

A new orthodontics clinic recently opened in the LynLake area.

Smile Orthodontics opened a new location at Lake & Lyndale in June.

“We had patients who were driving out to our locations in Maplewood and Stillwater, and we wanted to better serve the community,” dentist and owner Doug Wolff said.

Smile Orthodontics offers free virtual consultations. Prospective patients text selfies of their teeth to the clinic and Wolff replies with treatment options.

The staff travels between the business’ three locations. The LynLake clinic is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Smile Orthodontics

3007 Lyndale Ave. S.