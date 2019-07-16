prAna to close at 50th & France

Active clothing and yoga retailer prAna is closing its lone Minnesota location at 50th & France this month. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

After nearly seven years at 50th & France, yoga and active-lifestyle clothier prAna is closing its lone Minnesota location.

The store’s last day will be Saturday, July 20, according to store staff. All products are currently 50% off.

“It’s been wonderful having our store on iconic 50th & France, but it’s time for us to be moving on,” the store’s website reads.

The California-based retailer specializes in clothes for yoga, climbing and swimwear made from sustainable materials and processes. They opened their only Minnesota location in 2012. The brand also has stores in California, Colorado and Oregon.