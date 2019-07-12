New toy store takes over Creative Kidstuff space in Linden Hills

Brady Schmidt stands in his new store, Pinwheels and Play Toys, which opened July 10 in Linden Hills. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

The toy store void in Linden Hills didn’t last for long.

Pinwheels and Play Toys, a new independent shop, opened July 10 in the former Creative Kidstuff space at 43rd & Upton, offering a wide range of toys, board games and sports play products.

“It’s meant to be a toy store,” Brady Schmidt, the shop’s owner, said of the space.

Schmidt, 32, has been working in retail for years and has always had a passion for toys. He initially wanted to be a teacher, then fell in love with retail and landed a job as a sales representative for Ty, the company behind Beanie Babies. (Schmidt said his personal Beanie Babies collection is quite impressive.) He finds working in the toy industry helps combine his passions.

“You can teach kids through toys,” he said.

The day Pinwheels and Play opened, Schmidt said, people started wandering in, many asking if it was still Creative Kidstuff. After more than 30 years of a toy store on the corner, people seemed happy that the new shop continued a tradition of play.

“They’re excited to see it,” he said.

Pinwheels and Play sells all the toy classics and is up to date on newer products, too. The store features brands like Waboba, which makes balls that bounce on water; Pocket Disc, which makes handwoven knit frisbees, hackysacks and bocce sets; and HeartSong, manufacturer of a giant inflatable bowling set. Established favorites like Lego and, of course, Ty Beanie Babies and Beanie Boos, are also available.

“It’s really my passion to find toys people haven’t seen before,” Schmidt said.

Pinwheels and Play is open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Pinwheels and Play Toys

4313 Upton Ave. S.

https://www.facebook.com/PinwheelsandPlayToys/