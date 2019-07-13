New health clinic opens in Calhoun Village

The new Allina Health Greenway Clinic opened July 9 in the Calhoun Village commercial center. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new clinic offering urgent care and family health services opened July 9 in Cedar-Isles-Dean.

The Allina Health Greenway Clinic will operate on the second floor of the Calhoun Village commercial center off West Lake Street.

“We are excited to be opening a clinic that puts the patients’ needs first, at every moment,” Melissa Showers, Greenway, Isles & Uptown clinics manager for Allina Health, said in a press release.

In addition to urgent care, the clinic will specialize in family medicine, internal medicine and OB/GYN services.

“Consistent with Allina’s vision of being a place where all are welcome, Greenway will be home to doctors with a variety of professional interests including care for the transgender community, non-binary community and LGBTQ community as a whole,” Showers said. “It will also serve as an innovative learning lab for Allina Health Clinics in patient-centered care and technology innovation.”

Three of the four doctors at the clinic include LGBTQ health in their specializations, according to Allina’s website, with one of those doctors also specializing in transgender hormone therapy.

The 14,000-square-foot clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Allina Health Greenway Clinic

3270 W. Lake St.