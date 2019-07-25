New CBD shop coming to Kenny

Andrea Carpenter and Michael Itman are opening their new business, CBD Health and Wellness, at 54th & Lyndale in early September. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new CBD shop is on its way to 54th & Lyndale.

CBD Health and Wellness, a store co-owned by couple Andrea Carpenter and Michael Itman, plans to open in early September on Lyndale Avenue in between Starbucks and Kowalski’s Market.

The store will specialize in organically grown, non-chemically extracted CBD products. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in cannabis. Unlike the psychoactive ingredient THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, CBD does not give users a high. But proponents of CBD, a budding industry in Southwest, say it gives users relief from a wide range of ailments such as chronic pain, inflammation, arthritis, migraines and epileptic seizures.

“We’ve seen people use the product and have success and that got us curious,” Itman said.

One of those people is Carpenter, who said she has experienced chronic pain for several years.

“It has allowed me to get a good night’s sleep,” she said.

At CBD Health and Wellness, they will start with six brands of CBD, all of which are derived from hemp grown in the United States and are tested by third-party labs. They plan to place QR codes on packaging that will allow users to track every product to its origin.

“We’re really picky,” Itman said. “We really have done the footwork.”

Although CBD is increasingly available at co-ops, head shops and tobacco stores, Carpenter and Itman believe having a physical space with educated staff can help people get the most out of the product, which is still relatively new in the Midwest.

“We think it’s important to have a brick and mortar for this product,” Carpenter said.

The store will include other wellness elements and experiences in what they’re dubbing the “HW Lounge,” such as CBD-oil chair massages and aromatherapy. They want the room to combine CBD products with spa elements.

Their products won’t be limited to human consumption. They plan to have a line of pet-friendly CBD, which they say can help animals with anxiety and joint pain.

Carpenter and Itman said they found a receptive audience at Open Streets Lyndale. They found the building, which has been vacant for about seven years, on Craigslist.

“The neighborhood was very welcoming,” Carpenter said.

They hope to open multiple metro locations.

CBD Health and Wellness

5349 Lyndale Ave. S.