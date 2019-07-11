Mucci’s Italian opens Minneapolis location 

Mucci’s Italian opened its first Minneapolis location in the former Meyvn space at Lake & Bryant on July 2. Photo by Christopher Shea

Where once there were bagels now there is pizza.

After weeks of feigning ignorance, restaurateur Tim Niver confirmed via Twitter that his popular St. Paul pizza-and-pasta eatery Mucci’s would open a second location at the southwest corner of Lake & Bryant.

The Italian restaurant officially opened July 2 at the space formerly occupied by Niver’s deli and bagel shop Meyvn, which closed this past April.

Mucci’s menu is largely the same as the St. Paul location, specializing in fried-crust, Montanara-style pizza and fresh pasta. Patrons can buy red sauce for the road, too.

While he is excited about the new venture, Niver still laments the closing of Meyvns.

“I can’t describe the amount of stress and disappointment I’ve felt,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m not dwelling on [the] past and feel a bright future for this next endeavor.”

Mucci’s is open for dinner service Tuesdays through Sundays.

— Christopher Shea

Mucci’s Italian

901 W. Lake St.