Moss Envy moving out of Southwest

Moss Envy is moving from its Southwest Location on Excelsior Boulevard. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

After nearly a decade in Southwest, Moss Envy is moving across town.

The sustainable home goods, lifestyle and bedroom retailer had its final day in business at 3056 Excelsior Boulevard on July 25.

All non-bedroom products are currently 50% off; the store will close at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The shop, co-owned by couple Tina and Ryan North, is moving to 1900 Johnson St. in Northeast. The move comes as their lease is ending in the Calhoun Commons retail center. Ryan North said the shifting nature of their business makes being a walk-in style, neighborhood retail store less practical.

“Over the past couple years, our sales have trended to the bedroom category,” he said.

In Northeast they will concentrate on their organic mattress and other bedding products.

The “insanely high” rent at the space also made them look into moving, Ryan North said.

While they will miss local customers in the neighborhood, the Norths hope people will come find them in Northeast.

Moss Envy, which began as Twin Cities Green at 24th & Hennepin, moved to West Calhoun in 2010.

The small strip of shops near the Calhoun Commons retail center has seen three of its four shops shutter in the past year with the closures of Vitamin Shoppe and TC2 Salon, leaving only the Indulge & Bloom flower and gift shop.