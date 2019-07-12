Famous Dave’s closes Uptown location

After being in Calhoun Square since 1996, Famous Dave's BBQ closed its Uptown location this week. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

After more than 20 years in Calhoun Square, Famous Dave’s closed its Uptown location this week.

“After weighing our options, we made the decision to relocate our Calhoun Square restaurant,” the company said in a statement. “It has been a pleasure to serve our guests in Uptown at this restaurant, and we’re excited to find the next location to continue that service. Our Famous Dave’s team members will all have positions available at a nearby Famous Dave’s during the transition.”

The Uptown Famous Dave’s opened in 1996. The company, which has corporate offices based in Minnetonka, now has 10 locations in Minnesota. The Uptown location stopped hosting live music earlier this year.

“We remain committed to evolving the concept and are still planning to explore options related to counter-service and delivery as previously stated and will be there to welcome guests at all of our Famous Dave’s restaurants across the Twin Cities,” the company said in a statement.

Calhoun Square itself has been on the market since March.