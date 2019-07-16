Belle Weather settles into new home

Belle Weather Boutique is nestling into its new location in Kingfield. The store specializes in women's clothing, accessories and gifts. Photo by Alex Smith

Belle Weather is enjoying a new location in a new neighborhood.

The boutique started moving from its previous location in South Uptown in February and on May 11 reopened its store

at 38th & Grand in Kingfield.

“It’s nice having more nice, little shops around. It’s fun having restaurants on our block, too,” said Belle Weather employee Haley Davis. “We’re really liking it.”

The shop moved from 34th & Lyndale because Twin Town Guitars expanded its store to the boutique’s spot.

The new space was formerly occupied by Bower Boutique, which closed in February.

Owner Crystal Zavada opened Belle Weather in 2010. It sells a variety of vintage clothing, quirky gifts and accessories.

— Alex Smith

Belle Weather

317 W. 38th St.