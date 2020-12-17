Competitive City Council races in wards 7, 10 and 11

Local races are already shaping up in anticipation of the Nov. 2, 2021, local elections, which could usher in a brand-new City Council.

Three candidates are vying for Council President Lisa Bender’s Ward 10 seat and races for more than half of the city’s 13 wards look to be competitive, with Southwest council members Lisa Goodman (Ward 7) and Jeremy Schroeder (Ward 11) both facing challengers. Council members Andrea Jenkins (Ward 8) and Linea Palmisano (Ward 13) are both running for reelection without any known opponents as of press time.

Some community organizers we recognize from three years ago will run again. A couple first responders are entering the ring for the first time. Incumbents will be judged on sweeping progressive policies enacted in zoning and affordable housing, as well as their responses to the maelstrom of crises that was 2020: COVID-19 and the subsequent recession, a nationwide racial reckoning sparked by a Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd and a recent surge in violent crime. How public safety should be reimagined is top of mind for everyone and the area with the most disagreement.

Here are the candidates who’ve arrived at the starting line:

Ward 7