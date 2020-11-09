Minivan strikes jogger, plunges into Lake Harriet

Passersby helped pull to safety the driver of a car partially submerged in Lake Harriet on Nov. 5. Submitted photo

A minivan struck a jogger on the north side of Lake Harriet around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 before plunging into the lake, authorities said.

Passersby helped pull the driver to safety from the partially submerged car, said Robin Smothers, a spokesperson for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Smothers said the driver was having a medical emergency or experiencing some other impairment.

Both the jogger and the driver were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, though neither was seriously hurt.

The pedestrian and biking path around the lake was closed near the Rose Garden immediately after the incident.