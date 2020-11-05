Man shot, killed near 22nd & Lyndale

A man was shot and killed on Nov. 5 during a fight near 22nd & Lyndale, police say.

Police said they found the man in grave condition on the ground outside a business around 3 a.m.; the parking lot of the Speedway gas station was later roped off with police tape.

The man was treated by paramedics and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police say there is evidence that the victim knew his shooter. Multiple shots were fired.

No suspect is in custody.

There have been 12 gunshot victims in Southwest Minneapolis between the beginning of July and end of October, up from an average of five over the past decade.