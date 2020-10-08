Studying I-35W’s human toll

University of Minnesota researchers are looking to interview people who were displaced by the building of Interstate 35W in South Minneapolis in the 1960s.

The interviews will be part of a comprehensive study of the impact of the freeway’s construction on the area’s population, which included a middle-class Black community. The researchers, led by Greg Donofrio of the university’s heritage studies and public history program, hope to find out what happened to people who lived in the freeway’s path.

While they want to find more demographic information about the people who lived in the freeway’s path, they say the interviews are key to telling the complete story.

“These personal stories really put the human value of what was lost to the freeway,” researcher Denise Pike said at a virtual event in August.

In South Minneapolis, I-35W connects Downtown to Highway 62 — running between 2nd Avenue and Stevens Avenue south of Lake Street and curving around the Minneapolis Institute of Art as it straddles the Whittier neighborhood. It’s part of the 46,876-mile-long Interstate Highway System that was constructed starting in 1956.

Construction of the freeway tore up homes, businesses and buildings in a historically Black community. The freeway’s creation heightened racial tensions in the area and disrupted what had once been an integrated neighborhood, according to Ernest Lloyd, who wrote a doctoral dissertation on the project.

According to researcher Eric Hankin-Redmon, some planners wanted I-35W to run along Cedar Avenue, but state and highway officials deemed the plan too inconvenient. He wrote that reaction to the two Minneapolis freeway proposals — I-35W and Interstate 94 — was mixed when the plan was presented in 1957 but that most people looked forward to quicker commutes and “the prestige of modernization.”