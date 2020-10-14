Southwest Journal will cease publishing on December 31, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that, like many other community businesses, Southwest Journal has been impacted by the Covid pandemic. Our advertising sales are down by over 30 percent this year and this latest decline follows a years-long loss in newspaper revenue.

As a result of this shortfall, our December 24, 2020 issue will be our final publication.

We have proudly served our community for over 30 years, building a 32,000-circulation newspaper from our Linden Hills kitchen in 1990, with the help of numerous Twin Cities journalists, artists, photographers, editors, administrative assistants, and salespeople. The paper has always been free and home delivered, thanks to our advertisers, who have supported our model of community journalism for over three decades.

We have been trying to sell the Southwest Journal, along with our magazines, Minnesota Parent and Minnesota Good Age, for over a year. We were hopeful that we had found a buyer, but the deal, which was scheduled to close in March of this year, was called off due to Covid.

We are extremely grateful to the dedicated readers who answered our call for donations and sent money over the past six months. Your letters lifted our spirits more than we can tell you. We also received a Paycheck Protection Program loan that got us through several months of expenses, but is running out.

The Southwest Journal is being offered for sale and we would be happy to find a buyer who loves print as we do. Please contact us if you are interested in purchasing the Southwest Journal. We ask that you call with serious inquiries only. Please contact Mark Anfinson, our Minnesota Newspaper Association attorney, at mranfinson@lawyersofminnesota.com.

As of November 1, we will no longer employ full-time reporters. This is the first time in our history that we will use only freelancers to report the news of Southwest Minneapolis. It’s a difficult decision, and one we must make. We will continue with our full-time editor, Zac Farber, our longtime production artist, Val Moe, and our stalwart distribution manager, Marlo Johnson. We are grateful to have such dedicated employees through this difficult transition.