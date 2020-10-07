Some businesses see pandemic bump

Many of the rides wheeled into Farmstead Bike Shop in East Harriet this year for service have been in dire need of some lube and love.

“We’re literally fixing bikes that haven’t been ridden in 15 years,” Farmstead co-owner Greg Neis said with a laugh.

The pandemic has been devastating for the economy and placed great hardships on many local shops, but some business types, like bike shops and food vendors, have seen a COVID-related boost.

Farmstead has been repairing more bikes. Tangletown Gardens has sold more houseplants. And Lowry Hill Meats has been selling plenty of premium cuts.