Seeking solutions for homelessness as winter looms

They wanted to provide housing that didn’t require jumping hoops and started with 50 rooms at the Midtown Sheraton, but the crowd at the hotel grew quickly and the situation was difficult to stabilize, she said. The group transitioned to helping those staying at Powderhorn Park, but was looking for an indoor, longer-term solution when they connected with people working on the Envision Community tiny home project and decided to pursue that model.

In tiny homes, units are built 30 at a time around a community hub that has shared common spaces and offices for service providers to help residents, Delaney said. The homes are private and lockable so people can secure their belongings and services will be culturally competent and trauma-informed. Residents will have 30-day agreements that can be renewed.

The tiny homes needed a site, and the group first approached Minneapolis about placing the homes inside the former Kmart on Lake Street, which the city recently bought with plans to eventually demolish it and reconnect Nicollet Avenue. City officials were receptive, Delaney said, but ultimately the group decided investing in a space it would ultimately lose didn’t make sense. Finding a suitable space and an agreeable landlord was hard, but the group found both in a former warehouse space at 1251 N. Washington Ave.

What began as a lofty goal now appears to be on the verge of fruition. With a mix of public and private dollars coming in and support from local officials, Indoor Villages believes its planned two-year pilot will get the green light.

“I feel very confident we’re going to get the funding we need,” Delaney said.

Once the lease and funding are finalized, construction should go quickly. The tiny homes are essentially enclosed efficiency apartments constructed from metal by a Seattle-based company called Pallet Shelter.

“We really wanted the solution to be ready for winter,” she said.

White Earth Nation has agreed to partner with the pilot project and will provide housing support and help people sign up for Medicaid. If the pilot is successful, the tribe is interested in continuing the model going forward. There will be well-paid jobs at Indoor Villages, Delaney said, and the group will try to hire people who have experience living on the streets.

Avivo will be the main service provider at Indoor Villages, with Whittier-based Simpson Housing serving as a fiscal partner and adviser. Steve Horsfield, executive director at Simpson, said the project is helping to build capacity in the region in a way that meets people where they are.

“Low-barrier, service-rich shelter is a really big first step to getting folks into housing,” Horsfield said.

State Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL-62B) has been involved in trying to find solutions for unsheltered people in the city and was one of the first people Delaney called when the group was trying to find solutions for unsheltered residents.

“People want to help,” Gomez said, citing the generosity of those serving the encampments and the support the Kingfield neighborhood has shown to residents at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. “There are a lot of resources and human power here.”

The first-term representative is not optimistic that an October special session of the Legislature will pass a bonding bill, which advocates were hoping would bring more dollars to affordable housing and new models like Indoor Villages.

She believes the area’s homelessness crisis is a symptom of an economy that doesn’t function for low-income people and that the Legislature should amend the tax code to pay for a statewide rental assistance bill and stop perpetuating disparities by giving more tax breaks to mortgage holders than renters.