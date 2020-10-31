Reduced budget proposed for city reeling from pandemic

“Under the weight of the pandemic and on the heels of civil unrest following George Floyd’s killing, our city’s finances are under severe duress,” Frey said.

Minneapolis typically receives 55% of its revenue from parking, entertainment tax and other fees generated from hundreds of thousands of people coming to the city to work and recreate. The pandemic has decreased those funding sources by about 32%, Frey said, and the mayor does not want to offset those losses with a property tax increase. Furthermore, 2021 will see the city’s local government aid funding from the state drop by 5%, or $26 million.

Frey is recommending the citywide hiring freeze continue and wants to incentivize early retirements for the oldest staff members. The mayor wants to boost affordable housing funding by $7 million, with additions to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the transformation of the Stable Homes, Stable Schools initiative into a permanent program.

Under the mayor’s proposal, all city departments outside of Health would see a decrease in funding. Major cuts would come from Community Planning and Economic Development (a 28% cut from $58 million to $41.7 million), Debt Service (a 20% cut from $151 million to $120.4 million) and the Minneapolis Convention Center (a 15% cut from $118.6 million to $100.5 million).

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) would see just a 7.4% cut under Frey’s proposal from $193 million to $178.7 million. The department’s funding has been the subject of much debate since Floyd’s death.

Ultimately, the budget is controlled by the City Council, not the mayor, and it’s unclear how much the body will deviate from Frey’s recommendation.

Addressing the City Council on Oct. 8, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the department will be “one-dimensional” in 2021, needing to focus on only patrol and investigation while making major cuts to specialized crime-fighting units.