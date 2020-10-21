County buys 2 local properties for vulnerable residents

Hennepin County has purchased two Southwest Minneapolis properties to be used as temporary housing for vulnerable unsheltered people during the pandemic.

The county board approved $3.6 million to purchase the properties on Sept. 29 using CARES Act funding. The buildings, the 35-room Metro Inn Motel at 57th & Lyndale and the 23-unit dormitory owned by the Volunteers of America at 19th & 2nd in Stevens Square, will replace about 60 leased units from hotels and give the county its own supportive housing space in the future.

There will be some updates and repairs to the buildings before people can move in, according to Kyle Mianulli, a county spokesperson. But the structures were targeted because they will be move-in ready in the near future.

“We are working to expand shelter capacity as much as possible heading into winter,” he said. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,