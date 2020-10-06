Community clinic moving to Stevens Square

A St. Paul community health clinic plans on tearing down a vacant building in Stevens Square and constructing a new clinic and community center in its place.

Family Tree Clinic, which offers sexual health services and specialized care for the LGBTQ community, will construct the two-story, 16,545-square-foot building at 1925 Nicollet Ave., across the street from Plymouth Congregational Church.

The clinic and community center will replace a 67-year-old building that was most recently home to Loring Nicollet Alternative High School.

Office and retail space will occupy the ground floor, and the medical clinic will be on the second floor.

The project will double Family Tree’s physical footprint and allow it to increase the number of people it serves threefold, executive director Alissa Light said.

“It’s exciting to be doing a big project like this,” she said.

Family Tree Clinic, founded in 1971, offers everything from birth control and rapid HIV testing to trans hormone care and sex education, and reaches about 22,000 people each year. Many patients receive free services through a state-run family-planning program, while others pay a percentage of the cost based on their income. The clinic also accepts state and private health insurance.