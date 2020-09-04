Local residents facing loss of unemployment, eviction worries and financial uncertainty

When Andi Lennartson was laid off from her dream job in the beauty industry on July 31, her anxiety was over the top. As someone who always had a job and felt financially secure, Lennartson never anticipated being let go, especially so suddenly and during a pandemic.

Due to her severance package, Lennartson hasn’t qualified for unemployment until this month. The aid she received won’t be enough to pay her rent and utilities. By the end of October, she’ll be forced to leave her apartment in Lowry Hill East and stay with her sister in White Bear Lake to make ends meet while she applies for other jobs.

Losing the independence of living alone on top of the friendships she cultivated during her last eight years at her old job is tough and navigating the resources available has added an additional challenge.

“I’ve sat on the phone for hours waiting for assistance with unemployment,” she said. “I don’t even know what to do or where to look. I’m on these sites but I have no clue about all these programs available.”

The loss of a job or reduction in hours has pushed many people in Southwest into financial uncertainty, forcing some to move, rely on community aid or simply hope that they won’t get sick. In many cases it’s a tale of two economies, with some residents returning to work and making financial recoveries and others struggling to put food on the table.

One undocumented Whittier woman, let go from her job at a Downtown sports stadium, said she feels like she has no rights as an immigrant and has lost sleep over her fears of getting sick and what it would mean for her young children. Another Whittier family stopped spending on non-essentials, including swimming lessons for their 11-year-old daughter, when her father’s hours were cut at work.

About 54% of the state’s Black workers, 43% of Indigenous workers, 34% of Latino workers and 24% of white workers have filed for unemployment benefits during the pandemic, according to state data, and when the $600 federal unemployment supplement expired on July 31, many people were left without a lifeline. Because of work or legal status, others never qualified for unemployment in the first place.

Changing regulations

Since mid-March over 900,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment benefits and, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, about half of Minnesotans have lost some level of income. A federal aid program will give an extra $300 a week to most Minnesotans out of work, but state officials estimate those payments could only last through September.

A recent statewide survey by HousingLink found that while 91% of respondents kept up with their rent before the pandemic, only 72% are staying current today. Metro data from the Minnesota Multi Housing Association is less dire but still shows that in Class C apartments,